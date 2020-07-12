Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan admitted for Covid-19, stable with minor breathing problems: hospital

Amitabh Bachchan admitted for Covid-19, stable with minor breathing problems: hospital

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. He has tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:19 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 in a swab test and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday. As per sources, he is stable with minor breathing problems.

Bachchan confirmed the development on Twitter and wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital



According to sources at the hospital, Bachchan was experiencing breathlessness. He was rushed to the hospital on Saturday. “He is stable with minor breathlessness. But considering his age and previous illnesses including tuberculosis, his condition might deteriorate,” a doctor from the hospital said.



Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

