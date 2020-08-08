Sections
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan mourn loss of life after Air India plane crashes in Kerala

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan mourn loss of life after Air India plane crashes in Kerala

A host of Indian film celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sharaddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi paid their condolences after an Air India flight crashed in Kerala.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 09:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Wreckage of the ill-fated Air India flight from Dubai to Kozhikode that crashed on Friday night. (HT Photo)

A host of Indian film celebrities took to Twitter to express their shock at the tragic loss of lives in Kozhikode, Kerala. An Air India flight carrying passengers from Dubai crashed on Friday night after overshooting the runway in bad weather.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain .. Prayers ..”

 

Paying his condolences, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers...”



 

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is in the UK for the shoot of his upcoming film Bell Bottom, wrote: “Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.”

 

Ajay Devgn was one of the earliest to tweet. He wrote: “Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

 

Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express his shock. He wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured.”

 

Actor Shraddha Kapoor wrote: “Very heartbreaking to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash. Prayers and healing to the injured passengers. Deepest condolences and strength to those who have lost their loved ones.”

 

Huma Qureshi, also in the UK for the shoot of Bell Bottom, expressing her sadness wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, @airindiain crew and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased #KozhikodeAirCrash.”

 

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: “Love and healing to the passengers and crew members of @airindiain. My prayers and condolences to people who lost their loved ones in the #KozhikodeAirCrash.”

 

Also read: Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

Actor Prithviraj Suumaran said it was a sad day for Kerala. He wrote, “It’s been a very very sad day for Kerala. And as the fortunate amongst us, sit in the comfort of our homes, waiting or the world to return to how we knew it, I cannot shake off the feeling that so many others, all hopes of a happy tomorrow ended today. May you find the strength to hold on and tide through. My deepest condolences to the families and loved one of thise who left us from Rajamala and Calicut. Prayers.”

 

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a gorge 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 17 people.

(With PTI inputs)

