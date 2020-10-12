Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan apologises for no Sunday darshan at Jalsa on his birthday: ‘I am not allowed to step out’

Amitabh Bachchan apologises for no Sunday darshan at Jalsa on his birthday: ‘I am not allowed to step out’

Amitabh Bachchan has explained that there was no Sunday darshan at his residence on his birthday because he is ‘not allowed to step out and the care is mandatory’.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Amitabh Bachchan during a Sunday viewing. (file pic)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed the reason why there was no Sunday viewing for the people who came to his residence Jalsa on his birthday on Sunday. The actor turned 78 but the ‘Sunday darshan’, which has been something of a tradition for the actor and his fans, was discontinued in the face of coronavirus pandemic.

Writing in his blog, Amitabh said, “There is apology today for the few that came bu Jalsa, and they that bannered the street. My thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out and the care is mandatory, so apologies.”

Amitabh, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The actor spent over a fortnight in hospital till he tested negative for the disease. After the mandatory quarantine, he rejoined work in August. Amitabh is hosting the 12th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati and is reportedly pulling almost 15 hours of work.

Earlier, in March when the Sunday darshan was discontinued, the actor had written, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe.”

He had also rued the development in a later blog, “The Sunday does not mean the same as before .. waiting for the time to arrive .. the security in place .. that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position .. that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises .. of the knowing that ‘he’ comes .. and then IT.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 16:09 IST
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 16:56 IST
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Oct 12, 2020 17:29 IST
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Oct 12, 2020 17:20 IST

latest news

Kondhanpur villager logs in to PM’s Swamitva scheme programme; gets property card
Oct 12, 2020 17:44 IST
Dal Lake in Srinagar undergoes cleaning ahead of winter tourism
Oct 12, 2020 17:40 IST
3 arrested preparing for dacoity on highway
Oct 12, 2020 17:38 IST
‘This came as a surprise’: KKR on Narine’s action being reported
Oct 12, 2020 17:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.