Amitabh Bachchan apologises for no Sunday darshan at Jalsa on his birthday: ‘I am not allowed to step out’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed the reason why there was no Sunday viewing for the people who came to his residence Jalsa on his birthday on Sunday. The actor turned 78 but the ‘Sunday darshan’, which has been something of a tradition for the actor and his fans, was discontinued in the face of coronavirus pandemic.

Writing in his blog, Amitabh said, “There is apology today for the few that came bu Jalsa, and they that bannered the street. My thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out and the care is mandatory, so apologies.”

Amitabh, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The actor spent over a fortnight in hospital till he tested negative for the disease. After the mandatory quarantine, he rejoined work in August. Amitabh is hosting the 12th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati and is reportedly pulling almost 15 hours of work.

Earlier, in March when the Sunday darshan was discontinued, the actor had written, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe.”

He had also rued the development in a later blog, “The Sunday does not mean the same as before .. waiting for the time to arrive .. the security in place .. that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position .. that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises .. of the knowing that ‘he’ comes .. and then IT.”