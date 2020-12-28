Amitabh Bachchan apologises to woman for using her poem without credit: ‘I thought it to be good and posted’

Veteran star Amitabh Bachchan is among the busiest actors in Bollywood with multiple movies and a popular TV show in his kitty. On top of that, he also believes in keeping in touch with his fans on social media, sharing regular pictures of himself with some words of wisdom. Amitabh even shares poems of his father, late Harishvansh Rai Bachchan and other artistes on Twitter from time to time.

Recently, Amitabh shared another poem about preparing a special ‘tea’ with ingredients such as happiness, imagination and laughter. The tweet got 16,000 likes and a thousand comments. One comment was by woman named Tisha Agarwal, who said that the poem was originally written by her and wished she was credited for it.

“Sir, seeing my poem on your wall is a matter of great fortune for me. My happiness and pride would have been double had you given me the credit for it. Looking forward to your response,” she wrote. Amitabh replied to her, apologising for the mistake. “Tisha ji, I just came to know that one of the tweets that I shared was your poem. I apologize, I did not know it. Someone sent me this on my Twitter or WhatsApp, I liked it, and I published it. I apologize,” he wrote.

The woman was touched by his response. “Thank you sir for your greatness. I did not want your apology but your love. This is your blessing, which is my pride now,” she wrote. Amitabh tweeted the photo again and added the correction. “This tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted ..apologies,” he wrote. However, he may have tagged the wrong Tisha in his tweet this time.

Also read: Step inside Amrita Arora’s gorgeous holiday home in Goa as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora vacation there

Amitabh is currently seen on the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. His last release was Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was positively received by the critics and audiences. He will next be seen in Brahmastra, Chehre, Mayday and Jhund.

Follow @htshowbiz for more