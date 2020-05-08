Amitabh Bachchan brings little Abhishek and Shweta on stage in major throwback video from 1981, watch

Amitabh Bachchan was a trendsetter in many ways, and a throwback video shared by Abhishek Bachchan from 1981 is proof of that. “In 1981, my father started the trend of film actors from India doing shows on stage and performing to their songs. Before that, only playback singers did so,” he wrote in a long Instagram post.

In the short clip, Amitabh is seen asking his children Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who were around five and seven years old, respectively, at the time, to come on the stage and say hello to the audience.

“What times! As a child standing in the wings looking at the show in awe and wonderment. Not realising at that time the legends that I was blessed to witness perform live. Secretly imagining myself on that stage once I grew up. As you can see from this video, my sister couldn’t wait to get off the stage and all I wanted to do was stick around,” Abhishek wrote in his caption.

The actor also shared his ‘wonderful memories’ of being on the road with his father, his co-stars and the troupe of musicians. He fondly remembered rehearsals, sound checks and midnight dinners in the Bachchans’ hotel suite where the entire group would sit together and relish Gujarati tiffins prepared by relatives and friends of the organisers or crew members.

Abhishek also shared that they were entertained with mimicry and comedy for hours by a ‘very young, relatively unknown (then) and upcoming stand-up comic’, who would later become famous as Johnny Lever.

Also read: Iulia Vantur asked when she is marrying Salman Khan, says ‘spending your life with someone’ more important than papers

“On the flight everybody would take over the economy class, fold forward all the seats to make a huge gadda like setting and the musicians, singers and dad would sing and jam and maybe create a new song to be performed later that night at the next venue. This routine went on 3 days straight. I doubt they must have slept for a collective 2 hours over those weekends. Functioning purely on adrenaline! Rest during the week and the routine would resume from Friday, again,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more