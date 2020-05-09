Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 12 years of Bhoothnath with eerie story about film: ‘Someone just noticed something amazing’

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 12 years of Bhoothnath with eerie story about film: ‘Someone just noticed something amazing’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an interesting fact about his films Bhoothnath and Agneepath,

Updated: May 09, 2020 14:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan played a ghost in Bhoothnath.

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 12 years of his film, Bhoothnath. On Saturday, he shared an interesting story about the movie on Twitter for his fans.

“12 years of my film BHOOTNATH .. well done Vivek .. someone just noticed something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH , there is shot of me entering prison and shooting a prisoner .. on wall of prison set is written ‘Bhootnath’ in chalk .. how ? film was made years before,” he wrote in his tweet. The tweet also included two photos of him from the movie and an emoji of his face.

 

Bhoothnath had released in 2008 and was directed by Vivek Sharma. It also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The film was about a dead elderly man who haunts his old mansion but makes friends with the child of the new family that rents the house. The film was followed by Bhoothnath Returns in 2014, which was co-written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.



Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

On Friday, Amitabh’s film Piku also completed five years. Co-star Deepika Padukone shared a few photos and videos from the film’s set to mark the anniversary and remember their recently deceased co-star from the movie, Irrfan Khan.

 

Also on Friday, Amitabh took to Twitter to wish all ‘happy birthday.’ Sporting a hoodie and a bandana, Amitabh gave a wide smile into the camera in his new video. He captioned it: “T 3525 - Happy B’day to all. Today the whole world is the same Age! Today is a Special day. There’s only 1 chance every 1,000 Years. Your Age + Your Year of Birth, every person is 2020 Even experts can’t explain it! You figure it out &amp; see if it’s 2020. It’s 1000-year wait!”

Recently his granddaughter Navya graduated from college in New York, and he took to social media to pen a congratulatory message.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
May 09, 2020 13:37 IST

latest news

Congress leader tells Amit Shah, Bengal govt to work together to evacuate migrants
May 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Covid-19 crisis fuels historic US job losses, Europe wants borders kept shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Fazilka farmers unable to get MSP for mustard
May 09, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.