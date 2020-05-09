Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 12 years of Bhoothnath with eerie story about film: ‘Someone just noticed something amazing’

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 12 years of his film, Bhoothnath. On Saturday, he shared an interesting story about the movie on Twitter for his fans.

“12 years of my film BHOOTNATH .. well done Vivek .. someone just noticed something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH , there is shot of me entering prison and shooting a prisoner .. on wall of prison set is written ‘Bhootnath’ in chalk .. how ? film was made years before,” he wrote in his tweet. The tweet also included two photos of him from the movie and an emoji of his face.

Bhoothnath had released in 2008 and was directed by Vivek Sharma. It also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The film was about a dead elderly man who haunts his old mansion but makes friends with the child of the new family that rents the house. The film was followed by Bhoothnath Returns in 2014, which was co-written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

On Friday, Amitabh’s film Piku also completed five years. Co-star Deepika Padukone shared a few photos and videos from the film’s set to mark the anniversary and remember their recently deceased co-star from the movie, Irrfan Khan.

Also on Friday, Amitabh took to Twitter to wish all ‘happy birthday.’ Sporting a hoodie and a bandana, Amitabh gave a wide smile into the camera in his new video. He captioned it: “T 3525 - Happy B’day to all. Today the whole world is the same Age! Today is a Special day. There’s only 1 chance every 1,000 Years. Your Age + Your Year of Birth, every person is 2020 Even experts can’t explain it! You figure it out & see if it’s 2020. It’s 1000-year wait!”

Recently his granddaughter Navya graduated from college in New York, and he took to social media to pen a congratulatory message.

Follow @htshowbiz for more