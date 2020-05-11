Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 47 years of Zanjeer, talks about no schedule syndrome amid lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 47 years of his 1973 film Zanjeer, starring Jaya Bachchan as the female lead. The actor shared a fan art of the film on Instagram on the occasion.

Daughter Shweta Bachchan reacted to the post, “wow”. Amitabh had played the lead protagonist Inspector Vijay Khanna in the film while Jaya had played the his love interest Mala. It also starred Pran, Bindu and others. The film was a hit and established Amitabh as the angry young man of Bollywood.

Amitabh is currently staying with Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli in Mumbai whereas Jaya is in Delhi as she couldn’t travel back ahead of the countrywide lockdown. He recently talked about the ‘no schedule’ syndrome in his latest blog.

He wrote, “Humanity has ability to change and adjust .. that is the glory of the human .. and when it shall emerge from this attempted altered existence , it shall present fresh methodologies, fresh thoughts , fresh ideas of how to deal with such exigencies in the future.. the problem is that by the time we get accustomed to one, nature decides to test again and introduces a few more challenges .. and we start all over again”.

Also read: Sunny Leone flies to the US with kids, says ‘we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus’. See pics

He said “living is such an excitement” and called life a “ a never ending film that simply refuses to bring on that THE END title”. The septuagenarian went on to add, “each day brings new information and news of the goings on .. debate after debate ensues and the views of different voices resound above the immaculate silence of the day and of the night.. day and night are subjective utterances .. they sound the same in todays times .. shut that eye for the entire 24 and ye shall never make out the hour of the Sun or the Moon .. such is the similarity .. the unduplicated vision of the Universe in one of its most unique presents .. a uniformity unknown unseen before.. it would be a wonder if it ever remained that way .. but it shall make an attempt and humanity shall make an even better attempt to destruct it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more