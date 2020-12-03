Amitabh Bachchan channels ‘Yeti, the abominable snowman’, shares how he spends time after a day’s work

Amitabh Bachchan has been busy with his professional commitments, with Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 12 bringing him to our screens night after night. However, the veteran actor has found a ‘true essence of life and living’ as he spends time in a music studio. Sharing the peace and tranquillity that it brings him, he wrote on his blog, “But the time spent after the days’ work at the Saptaswar, is the true essence of life and living. The tranquility and peace of the mind and soul, the shared music experiences, those early recordings and the need to spend much much more time within these elephantine designed walls.”

Amitabh said he was so enjoying this experience that “at times it is threatening to give it all up and begin to live at the music studio. The enchantment, the joy of laughter and creation as time goes by, the appreciation of the work of others and the inspiration it gives and the strong need to shut the lights sit by the strength of your loneness and elevate yourself into the belief that there be some , just someone that can share the beauty of the moment. It is a sublime affair.”

He also cracked a joke at the way he was dressed – in a white hoodie and cap. “Despite the fact that I invite the YETI, the abominable snow man’, in my demeanour,” he wrote.

He recently shared a glimpse of an ad shoot where he was together with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan on the sets. “Family at work,” the 78-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the post. The trio was dressed in a traditional attire as they shot for a jewellery brand.

While Amitabh was seen wearing a yellow kurta with a golden coloured pagdi and a pearl necklace, Jaya was wearing a magenta saree. Shweta was dressed in a golden saree with a mask on her face as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.