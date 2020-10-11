Amitabh Bachchan clicked outside his residence on 78th birthday, see pics

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday on Sunday. The actor was spotted outside his residence and the paparazzi was more than happy to click him and greet him on the occasion.

The actor, who is currently busy shooting for long hours for the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, was seen in a jacket and track pants and was wearing a mask for safety. The media clicked the actor from a safe distance as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan outside his residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Post midnight, Amitabh had taken to social media to thank his fans for their birthday wishes. He wrote on Instagram, “.. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..”

The KBC host has been working round the clock for the quiz show which is back with its 12th season. The actor had resumed work just days after he was discharged from the Lilavati hospital. He was admitted for several weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya.

A day before he turned 78, he had shared a glimpse of his work hours. Sharing a picture from his vanity van where he was seen taking a break due to some technical glitch, he wrote on Twitter, “T 3686 - ... at work .. KBC from 9 am to 9 pm .. then here , at recording .. till beyond midnight .. bina mehnat ke jeevan me kuch milta nahi. Babuji kahte they, jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai (we get nothing in life without hard work. My father used to say -- till there is life, there is struggle).”

Amitabh Bachchan behind the scenes of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He wrote in his latest blog post, “a gentle technical error has given time to be here and so thus be the reason for the early and the reason for the write ..you may start early you may plan early you may sequence it all in the early format but there is a certain design that times us all.” He further added, “.. the work comes in leaps and bounds and the need to do it stays with us ever .. so we work and continue till time lasts ..”

