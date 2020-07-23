Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed reports that he tested negative for Covid-19 after 12 days of treatment at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor wrote in a tweet while tagging the news report, “.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!.”

The actor, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

While Amitabh and Abhishek have been hospitalised since July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were hospitalised last week after developing mild symptoms. Amitabh has been sharing regular updates on his social media accounts. He has been thanking well-wishers, saying that their support is what has been getting him through tough times. Recently, he shared a picture with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote, “We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks !”

In a blog post on Tuesday, Amitabh wrote, “As I sit beside myself in the confines of my solitudinous care .. thoughts rush through .. of the many that need attention and were never given .. of the millions that gave me so much admiration and whether I was able to give back in return ..”

Recently, Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, spoke of ‘absence’ in an Instagram post. She shared a picture of the sky and captioned it, “... absence is like the sky, spread over everything” - C.S Lewis.” Her post was seen in context of the hospitalisation of her family members after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Bachchans’ bungalows - Janak, Jalsa, Pratiksha and Vatsa - were sanitised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and declared containment zones. All their staffers tested negative for the virus.