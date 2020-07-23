Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed news reports that he tested negative for Covid-19. He called the reports fake and incorrect.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed reports that he tested negative for the coronavirus. (REUTERS)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed reports that he tested negative for Covid-19 after 12 days of treatment at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor wrote in a tweet while tagging the news report, “.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!.”

 

The actor, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

While Amitabh and Abhishek have been hospitalised since July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were hospitalised last week after developing mild symptoms. Amitabh has been sharing regular updates on his social media accounts. He has been thanking well-wishers, saying that their support is what has been getting him through tough times. Recently, he shared a picture with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote, “We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks !”



In a blog post on Tuesday, Amitabh wrote, “As I sit beside myself in the confines of my solitudinous care .. thoughts rush through .. of the many that need attention and were never given .. of the millions that gave me so much admiration and whether I was able to give back in return ..”

Recently, Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, spoke of ‘absence’ in an Instagram post. She shared a picture of the sky and captioned it, “... absence is like the sky, spread over everything” - C.S Lewis.” Her post was seen in context of the hospitalisation of her family members after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Bachchans’ bungalows - Janak, Jalsa, Pratiksha and Vatsa - were sanitised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and declared containment zones. All their staffers tested negative for the virus.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bangladesh’s Test tour to Sri lanka could be rescheduled to October
Jul 23, 2020 18:01 IST
The twin tales of vanishing antibodies, robust T-cells
Jul 23, 2020 17:58 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in Dantewada by their own party cadre
Jul 23, 2020 17:57 IST
Verdict in Sachin Pilot, MLAs’ disqualification notice at 10:30 am tomorrow
Jul 23, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.