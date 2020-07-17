Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude as he gets treated for Covid-19: ‘In happy times, in times of illness’

Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude as he gets treated for Covid-19: ‘In happy times, in times of illness’

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his gratitude from Nanavati Hospital as he undergoes treatment for Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan. (REUTERS)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, has expressed gratitude to millions sending him and his family good wishes. Amitabh, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive !,” the actor wrote with an old photo of him and Abhishek hugging. While Abhishek and Amitabh are admitted to Nanavati, Aishwarya and Aaradhya – who were asymptomatic – are quarantined at home.

 

The actor had earlier said thanks to his well-wishers. “I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love,” he had written on social media.



He had also posted a photo of two Hindu deities and written, “T 3596 - Ishwar ke charanon mein samarpit (I surrender myself to God).”

A source from Nanavati hospital told PTI earlier this week that Amitabh and Abhishek were on the path to recovery. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” the source said.

Actor Jaya Bachchan, meanwhile, has tested negative. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed all four bungalows owned by the Bachchans - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa and declared them containment zones.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude as he gets treated for Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 18:25 IST
Bhumi, Konkona have fun in this video from Busan Film Festival
Jul 17, 2020 18:21 IST
Kharar civil hospital sealed as receptionist tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 18:20 IST
Jai Ram for time-bound completion of development works in home constituency Seraj
Jul 17, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.