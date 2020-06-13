Sections
Amitabh Bachchan feels ‘immense joy’ in watching Gulabo Sitabo with family at home: ‘An experience that has happened for first time’

Amitabh Bachchan has written a blog post about watching a film with the family at home for the first time. His most recent release, Gulabo Sitabo, debuted directly on OTT.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Amitabh Bachchan poses with his family.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has written about the joys of watching a film with one’s family. In his latest blog, the actor wrote about the novel experience of watching his new release Gulabo Sitabo with his family, at home.

The actor wrote in his trademark free-flowing manner, “There is the immense joy of sitting down together with the entire family and watching a film .. an experience that has happened for the first time .. the release film at home and in the presence of the family .. blessed to be in such ..”

 

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, making it the first major Hindi release to debut directly on an OTT platform.



Amitabh plays a miserly old Lucknow man in the film. He wrote that unlike theatrical releases, the success or failure of Gulabo Sitabo rests entirely in its merit and not in its box office numbers, “and whatever comes about from this lesson shall be the lesson or the confirmed default settings for the others to come.”

He continued, “For the moment there does not seem to be any indication of whether the audiences shall prefer to go to the theatres or not,” and added that creators will continue creating, “and let others give opinion.” The actor wrote, “Eventually of course the strength of the content survives .. we learn from constructive review .. from criticism .. it is an essentiality .. their capacity and wealth of opinion should be honoured ..”

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Amazon Prime film is as flavourful as Lucknawi biryani

Gulabo Sitabo has received positive reviews for the performances of its stars, and its satirical tone, although some have complained about the film’s length. Amitabh also has Chehre and Jhund in the pipeline, with some rumours suggesting that both films could be headed for streaming.

