Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan finds complicated Hindi word for mask, fans ask ‘will that be the next KBC question?’

Amitabh Bachchan finds complicated Hindi word for mask, fans ask ‘will that be the next KBC question?’

In his latest Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan shared the Hindi term for the word ‘mask’. Fans were intimidated by the complicated term.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan shared the Hindi translation of the word ‘mask’ with his fans.

With face masks becoming crucial in the battle against Covid-19, Amitabh Bachchan shared some interesting trivia about them with his fans. Did you know what the Hindi term for ‘mask’ was? Look no further than the actor’s new Instagram post!

Amitabh shared a picture of himself wearing a Gulabo Sitabo-themed face mask and wrote, “Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Bohot parishram ke baad, mask ka anuvaad mil gaya (Found it! Found it! Found it! After a lot of effort, I found the Hindi term for mask). After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of ‘MASK’, in Hindi : nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika.”

Fans were stumped by the complex term. “Are sir itna bhayankar naam kaise yaad hoga (Sir, how will we remember such an intimidating term)?,” one Instagram user asked. “Sir is that gonna be next KBC question,” another quipped. “Oh god.. M unable to read that properly,” another commented on the post.

 



Amitabh made his digital debut earlier this month with Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and opened to positive reviews from critics.

Also read | When Sara Ali Khan paid emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput for guiding her on Kedarnath: ‘Inshallah acting seekh li’

The Hindustan Times review lauded Amitabh’s performance, saying, “Nobody, however, brings more eccentricity to his performance than Bachchan. Behind the prosthetics, you can still see Mirza’s scheming brain working; his eyes sparkle when he thinks of a particularly devious way to trouble his tenant. The gait and the stoop make you feel each of his 78 years.”

Amitabh will return as the host of the twelfth season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The registrations began last month and the actor shot for a promo from his home, which was remotely directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The contestants’ audition will be conducted digitally this year.

