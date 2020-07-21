Amitabh Bachchan, from Covid ward, tweets that he was ‘moved to tears’ by Polish choir’s rendition of his father’s poem

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering from the coronavirus in hospital, has tweeted a video of a Polish choir reciting his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Madhushala. The actor wrote that he was moved to tears by the rendition.

“I am moved to tears ! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Amitabh, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya are all admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, after having tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor has been thanking his fans for their good wishes. “It is the silence and the uncertainty of the next … it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment , each living breathing day. In the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now .. but they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into no where ...” he wrote on his blog recently.

“In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude,” he wrote in a tweet.

A hospital insider told PTI that the Bachchans were in the isolation ward and responding well to treatment. “They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” the source said.

