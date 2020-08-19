Amitabh Bachchan gives sassy reply to fan who asked him to post in Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan gave a befitting response to a fan who asked him to write his posts in Hindi. Under one of the actor’s tweets, the fan had commented, “Amitabh Bachchan ji, agar aapke post Hindi mein aaye toh bohot achcha rahega (Amitabh Bachchan sir, it would be very nice if your posts were written in Hindi).”

Replying to the tweet, Amitabh quickly pointed out that the fan himself had used an English word in his request. “Aap bhi ‘post’ shabd jo aapne jhankrit kiya hai, uski Hindi likhiye na (You have also used the English word ‘post’, why don’t you write the Hindi word for it)!!!,” he wrote.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Amitabh had given a shout-out to the Robin Hood Army, a volunteer-based zero fund organisation that recently announced their aim to feed 30 million people across the globe. The announcement was made on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

“T 3631 - Thank you all for the support I had asked some days back for #Mission30M. RHA, the Robin Hood Army and its ‘robins’ were able to serve 23 million + people in just 6 weeks across 170 cities in 8 countries .. gratitude for bringing the smiles on thousands of faces!,” he had written.

Amitabh is currently staying put at his bungalow in Mumbai, after being discharged from the Nanavati hospital earlier this month. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in July and was hospitalised for 23 days.

Throughout his stay at the hospital, Amitabh kept his fans updated through regular social media and blog posts. Last week, he opened up about his daily routine while undergoing treatment, which included watching old cricket matches, watching a documentary and interacting with his fans on Twitter.

On the work front, Amitabh has a number of films in various stages of production, including Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre.

