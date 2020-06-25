Amitabh Bachchan has a calming message in troubled times: ‘In the end nothing but the purity of peace prevails’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to post a message of peace in the midst of troubled times. He wrote how at the end, only peace prevailed.

He said: “...in the end nothing but the purity of peace prevails .. embrace it .. !” The picture showed him wearing a white kurta and pyjama and is chasing a bunch of doves. The picture comes at a poignant moment as India as the country battles against coronavirus. Then, the recent tensions at the border with China in Ladakh, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Also,since last week, the untimely and sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput has set the film industry on the backfoot with a lot of public anger aimed at star kids.

Amitabh, of course, has been steady with his posts on social media, particularly while talking about his films from the past. Only recently he had put out a poster from his 1975 film Mili and had written how this was the film where he enacted a drunk scene for the first time in his career. He wrote: “Art work for our film MILI .. Jaya and me .. and my first drunk scene .. much before mirror scene of AAA , Satte pe Satta and HUM or Shakti.”

As his film Mr Natwarlal completed 41 years, he took to Instagram to share a collage and wrote: “Life mein vinamr hona achcha hai .. lekin yaar .. kabhi kabhi thodi si ‘tadi’ bhi honi chahiye .. hain ki nahin (It’s good to be gracious in life but sometimes a little con is also needed. Isn’t it?)? Life? 41 years Mr Natwarlal.”

Amitabh, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, recently appeared in Gulabo Sitabo. Reviewing the film, Hindustan Times wrote: “Framing the cat-and-dog bickering over the haveli is Shoojit Sircar with a wide lens, which does justice to Mirza, Baankey and their true beloved. If films could be condensed into loglines, Gulabo Sitabo would be the story of a crooked old man. Mirza of the cussed expression being the old man, of course. The landlord of the building, he is actually more of a caretaker with his wife, the Begum, who is the real owner. Not that it really matters to him; he lords over the tenants, who are an unruly bunch with Baankey as their unelected head.

