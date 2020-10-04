Amitabh Bachchan has hilarious response to friend who feels actor is ‘ignoring’ him. See it here

Amitabh Bachchan’s response to a friend’s allegation that he was ignoring him was hilarious. The actor, who remains one of the busiest in the country even at the age of 77, said that after shooting for 12-15 hours every day, he only has time to snore and not ignore anyone.

Currently, Amitabh is shooting round-the-clock for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He wrote in an Instagram post, “Unhone mujhe kaha, ‘Amit ji, you are ignoring me. Mitr hai mere, socha uttar de doon. Toh kaha maine, ‘Bhaiyya, 12-15 ghante kaam karne ke baad, keval snoring ka samay milta hai, ignoring ka nahi’ (He told me, ‘Amit ji, you are ignoring me’. He is my friend, so I thought I would answer him. So I said, ‘Brother, after working for 12-15 hours, there is only time to snore and not ignore’).”

In an earlier blog post, Amitabh had mentioned that when the show first started in 2000, they would shoot very quickly but now, it takes longer. He had written, “the duration of the KBC at the time was 45 minutes , then the ad., breaks to complete an hour of the show .. when fluency arrived at the recordings , we would wind up the recording in real time .. 45 mins .. !! that was something .. now of course with extended time and many other facets to the game it has started taking a lot longer..”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna gets ready for a cook-off, shares proof of son Aarav being a superior chef. See pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its twelfth season on September 28. The game show has been tweaked in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from online auditions, the show saw another major change - no studio audience. Due to this, the Audience Poll lifeline has been scrapped and a new lifeline - Video-a-Friend - has been introduced in its place.

The number of contestants participating in the Fastest Finger First round has been reduced to eight from the original 10, to accommodate the social distancing rules. Amitabh is also seen giving contestants an ‘elbow bump’ instead of a warm handshake to welcome them.

Follow @htshowbiz for more