Amitabh Bachchan helps stranded migrants in Mumbai, arranges 10 buses to take them to Uttar Pradesh

Amitabh Bachchan is helping out migrants from his home-state Uttar Pradesh who are stranded in Mumbai by arranging buses for them to go back home.

Updated: May 29, 2020 17:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan is doing his bit to help the stranded migrant workers in Mumbai.

After Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan has come to the rescue of stranded migrants in Mumbai and arranged transport to take them back home. He organised 10 buses for migrant workers in Mumbai to travel to Uttar Pradesh.

The buses left on Friday from Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, according to an Instagram post by photographer Viral Bhayani.

Earlier, Amitabh supported the families of 1,00,000 daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation by sponsoring their monthly ration.

 



Amitabh also starred in a short film titled Family, conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey, which emphasised the importance of staying indoors. The film featured actors from different film industries of India, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, Amitabh shot for promos of the upcoming season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, earlier this month. The promo was shot in his home, with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely directing.

In a blog post, the actor said that the clips were shot in a single day. “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken,” he wrote.

“And what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW,” he added.

Recently, Amitabh was a part of the I for India online fundraising concert organised by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. For his segment, the actor gave a heartfelt tribute to his co-star and close friend, the late Rishi Kapoor. I for India managed to raise a total of Rs 52 crore, which were given to GiveIndia for coronavirus relief efforts.

