Amitabh Bachchan heralds the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, Karan Tacker talks about his ‘faulty’ Covid-19 test

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture on Ganeshotsav and Karan Tacker spoke about his wrong Covid test result.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

‘Suffocated’ Sooraj Pancholi bids farewell to Instagram, deletes all but one post

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, whose name has been mentioned in connection to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death cases, has quit Instagram. He said he feels ‘suffocated’ on social media.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback from previous pandal visit, wishes ‘Ganapati Bappa Moreya’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture from a previous visit to a Ganesh pandal and wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It appears to be from a visit to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav.

Karan Tacker ‘angry and appalled’ at ‘faulty’ test that declared him Covid-19 positive, narrates harrowing experience

Special OPS actor Karan Tacker has narrated his troubling experience, when he tested positive for Covid-19 only to realise that the test was ‘faulty’.

Shekhar Suman expresses happiness as CBI begins probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘This is how an investigation is done’

Actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter on Friday to appreciate the manner in which CBI had begun probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Shekhar has been among the many celebrities who had been calling for a CBI investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

WhatsApp exchanges between Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt in the days following her departure from Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, and on the day of his death, have been revealed.

