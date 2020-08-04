Amitabh Bachchan hits back at troll who says actor must have taken money from Amul: ‘Don’t endorse and never have before’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to thank the popular Indian milk brand, Amul, for their latest ad campaign. He added that they had been continuously thinking about him throughout his coronavirus-related hospitalisation. He also hit back at a troll who suggested that he was paid for the advertisement.

He wrote: “Thank you Amul for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ... varshon se Amul ne sammanit kiya hai mujhe ek sadharan shakshiyat ko amulya banaa diya mujhe (For years, Amul has given me respect and made an ordinary person like me priceless).” The picture showed the Amul girl clinging on to an elderly Amitabh, in his trademark churidar kurta and shawl combination with a mobile in hand and flashing a ‘thumbs up’ sign. The caption says, “AB beats C.”

A troll thought this was paid for. Taking to his blog, Amitabh posted screengrabs of his conversation with the said troll and mocked him by saying “... and the ‘graciousness’ of the comment went as follows ...”.

The particular person had commented in Hindi, “Kam se kam muft mein toh amulya nahin banen honge... tay rakam li hogi. Saal dar saal badhi hogi (In the process of making you invaluable, they must have given you a fair amount of money, which must have grown with each passing year).”

Amitabh hit back saying that he had never campaigned for Amul and that his upbringing prevented him from saying unsavoury things. He replied in Hindi, “Bahut badi galat faimi mein chal rahen hain aap, miyan. Jab sach na maloom ho toh aapne swachh mukh ko swachh rakhiye. Na toh main Amul ko endorse karta hoon aur na kabhi kiya hain. Teer chalaane se pehle soch samajh lena chahiye, nahin toh woh aap pe hi aakar geerenge, jaise ki abb hua hai. Teer ki jagah jo mahawraa iss vishaye par woh kisi aur padaarth ka varnan karta hai. Meri sabhya parvarish ne mujhe uss ka varnan karne se rokk diya (You have been living with an impression that is entirely wrong. It is always healthy to think before you speak and keep one’s thoughts clean. I do not endorse Amul and have never have done so in the past. Before you shoot an arrow, watch out that it might just land on you, like it has in this case. In fact, in place of an arrow, there is an idiom that comes to my mind which describes another thing, which, my civilised upbringing prevents me from using.)

Amitabh was admitted to Nanavati hospital last month after he tested positive for the coronavirus. His son Abhishek, too, tested positive and was admitted to the hospital. Some time later, Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya’s tests too came positive. While initially they were in home quarantine, they too had to be shifted to hospital, after they reportedly complained of breathlessness.

On August 2, Amitabh tested negative for Covid-19 and was subsequently discharged from hospital. His son Abhishek, however, continues to remain in hospital, as his tests are still positive. Abhishek had made the announcement on Twitter when he said: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

He had continued, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

Amitabh had undergone treatment in the Mumbai hospital for three weeks. Both father and son had been admitted on July 11.

