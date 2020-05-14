Amitabh Bachchan injured his hand with a Diwali firecracker, used to camouflage it in films with handkerchief. See pics

Sections
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of his fingers decades after he blew up his hand with a firecracker.

Updated: May 14, 2020 08:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan shows the improvement after his finger injury which made him camouflage it in his films.

Days after talking about his hand injuries in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan has now shared a closeup of his left-hand fingers, which he injured years ago while lighting firecrackers on Diwali. The new picture shows how the actor’s injuries have healed over time.

Sharing a closeup shot of his index finger on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Fingers ... the most difficult element of the human body to restructure .. need movement continuously .. stop movement they become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! .. & now how creative.”

 

He later took to his blog and opened up about he dealt with the hand injury. Sharing a few pictures, he added, “work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should.”



Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Inquilaab.

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Sharaabi.

While one screengrab of his 1984 film Inquilaab shows him dancing with a handkerchief tied on his hand, a still from 1984 film Sharaabi shows him a white suit, holding a glass in one hand and his injured hand in his pocket. Refusing to share any additional behind-the-scenes stories from the two films, he wrote, “the first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed.”

Amitabh Bachchan was already recovering from a hand injury when he blew up his finger on Diwali and had attended Rishi Kapoor’s wedding with a bandaged hand.

Before the Diwali accident, Amitabh was already recovering from a hand injury which he suffered on the sets of his 1983 film Mahaan. He had lacerated his hand to bits due to friction while sliding down a rope. He was “drugged , treated , stitched up and bandaged” before he made it to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding function with a heavily bandaged hand.

