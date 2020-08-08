Amitabh Bachchan is anxious about finding work again at 78 during a pandemic: ‘For people like me it’s packers’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he is anxious about finding work during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a 78-year-old actor. “There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work .. a few days back that age limit was reduced even further to 50 yrs,” he wrote on his blog.

However, on Friday, the Bombay High Court quashed the Maharashtra government’s orders that barred TV and film artistes above 65 years of age from resuming shootings and related work during the coronavirus lockdown, terming them “discriminatory.”

Amitabh added, “For people like me my profession and my 78 yrs, its packers then ! The Film body that formally we are all associated with did put in a counter to that in the Courts and I believe the Honourable High Court has disallowed the age limit restrictions and so for the moment those above 50 are safe to work .. but Courts and Legal procedures take time and I wonder what shall come out of it. Are there any alternate work jobs for me , that the Ef could in their kindness suggest, in case everything does down in the Courts.”

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla, while setting aside the GRs (government resolutions) issued by the state, held that such restriction was “discriminatory”, and breached the fundamental rights of the artistes to practice their trade and earn a livelihood with dignity. The bench also maintained that barring such artistes from working was in breach of their fundamental right to earn a livelihood with dignity and to practice their trade as guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution.

Amitabh has also written that he was stressed about the health of his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Both Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive for the coronavirus in July, but while Amitabh later tested negative and was allowed to go home, Abhishek was found negative on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Amitabh had written that Abhishek had taken another swab test for Covid-19 and the results wereexpected by the evening. “I must admit that there is anxiety now for Abhishek .. he has his swab test this morning and by the evening we shall know if he can come home. Prayers,” Amitabh had written.

Amitabh’s last release was Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released directly to OTT. He will next be seen in Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

