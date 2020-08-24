Amitabh Bachchan is back on sets of KBC 12 after Covid-19 recovery, shares pic of ‘a sea of blue PPE’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). On Sunday, the veteran actor shared a picture from the sets.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, he wrote: “.. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!” He mentioned how wherever one saw, there were people in PPE suits. This year is also special as Amitabh has completed 20 years as the host of KBC. The first season of the Indian adaptation of the British show, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, aired from 2000-2001.

Last week, taking to his blog, Amitabh had detailed out how he was going back to shoot for KBC and maximum precautions had been put in place for the same. He had written: “Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions.”

In July this year, the actor had tested positive for Covid-19 and had taken to Twitter to make the announcement. After spending more than 20 days in Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, he had tested negative and returned home in early August. Since then, he had stayed home, only to step into his garden to plant saplings on his mother, Teji Bachchan’s birth anniversary.

Amitabh has a number of films in various stages of post production, shooting or set for release. These include Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund and Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. During the lockdown, the veteran saw the release of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana.

