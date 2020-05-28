Sections
Amitabh Bachchan is frustrated as Bhumi Pednekar calls him 'baller' again: 'Nobody is telling me what it means'

Amitabh Bachchan said that he has been asking for the meaning of baller for a while now, but no has answered his question.

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan does not understand what Bhumi Pednekar means, when she calls him ‘baller’.

Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane as he recalled shooting for Kabhie Kabhie in Lucknow, 44 years ago. He shared a picture collage of a still from the film and a still from his upcoming release, which was also shot in Lucknow.

Bhumi Pednekar showered praise on Amitabh for giving fans ‘memorable characters’ for more than four decades now. “44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters...I’m telling you you’re the most baller person ever,” she commented on his Instagram post.

The use of the word ‘baller’ left Amitabh confused. He replied to her comment saying, “Arre...Bhumi...what is ‘baller’??? Kab se pooch rahe hai, koi bata hi nahi raha (I have been asking for a long time but no one is answering me).”

 



Earlier, Bhumi gushed over Amitabh’s gym selfie with his grandson Agastya Nanda, calling the 75-year-old actor a ‘baller’. His reply left netizens laughing out loud: “@bhumipednekar eh? What’s a baller… woh jo ball phenkta hai (the one who throws the ball)!!!”

Amitabh is set to return as the host of the new season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The registrations for KBC 12 began on May 9, and he shot for the promo at home, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The screening and selection process will be entirely digital this year.

Also see: Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri shares rare photo with onscreen brother Arun Govil, fans hail the Ram-Lakshman duo

Meanwhile, it appears that Amitabh has been approached to be a part of a campaign to combat fake news in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the same, he wrote in his latest blog post, “..each day brings discussion and consider on the morrow .. when and how .. is it correct or a rumour .. a directive giving instructions of opening up .. another immediately denying it .. so what is real and true and confirmed .. no one knows .. an organisation from the seas beyond , recognised accepted uniformly universally wishes to do a campaign on just this .. to bring awareness of distorted news about the virus .. needs my participation.”

