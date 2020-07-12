Sections
Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms, admitted in isolation unit

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the isolation unit of the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Hospital reps say his condition is stable.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Saturday, is reportedly in a stable condition. The public relation officer of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, where Amitabh is admitted, gave a health update on the actor.

“Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital,” the officer told ANI. Amitabh’s son Abhishek has also been diagnosed with Covid-19. He, too, has been admitted at the hospital.

 

Amitabh shared the news about his positive status on his Twitter handle on Saturday. “I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh tweeted. “All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he added.



Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

Abhishek tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday. In a video message late on Saturday night, Tope wished a speedy recovery to father-son duo.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan among others wished him a quick recovery. “Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan#AmitabhBachchan #COVID,” he tweeted.

