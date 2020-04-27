Amitabh Bachchan lends voice to video urging compassion during pandemic: ‘Let’s not wash our hands of humanity’

Sections
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video that urges people to be more compassionate towards their fellow human beings in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:10 IST

By Asian News International, Mumbai, Asian News International Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan has requested people not to shun or shame those affected by Covid-19.

Sharing a video which he termed as ‘a small step towards humanity’, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday urged people to stay compassionate and inclusive in the testing times of coronavirus crisis. Bachchan took to Twitter to share the initiative of spreading love and compassion across the country.

The video message for which Bachchan has given his voice, talks about different times when humans need a helping hand from several professionals and how during times of crisis people should not forget that humans are interdependent on each other.

 

“A doctor held me in his arms when I came out of my mother’s womb. A nurse bathed me with her gentle hands when I was a little baby. My teacher held my finger with her fingers when she taught me to write the first alphabet ‘A.’ My safety was in the hands of our driver when I went to school,” Bachchan is heard saying in the video.



“When I ate, I always knew that it was prepared by the loving hands of our cook. We always needed those hands, we still need them, those safe hands, those protective arms, those guiding fingers,” he further said.

He then correlated the message to the current scenario of the coronavirus crisis and said that social distancing should not distance people from humanity.

“Today, handwashing and social distancing have become paramount for our safety. So, hands folded I implore you, let us not wash our hands of humanity,” the Sholay actor said.

“Let us not suspicious of people around us, let us not shun people around us, let us not shame people around us. Let us be aware, let us be compassionate, let us be benevolent, let us be inclusive, let us be human,” he added.

The 77-year-old actor has been associated with different campaigns and has also been raising awareness about coronavirus for a long time.

