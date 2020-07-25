Amitabh Bachchan loves this singer’s version of Shape of You with a Carnatic twist: ‘You have brightened my day in hospital’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan came across a video and decided to share it with his followers on Twitter. On Saturday, he shared a video of a woman singing a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s popular song Shape of You, but with an added flavour of Carnatic music.

“My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing! Mixing Karnatak and Western pop is not an easy task .. but she has done it with such finesse and aplomb .. there is no compromise on either style .. simply amazing !!,” he wrote with the video.

The singer sang in her room with a ukulele in her hand and made the recording on her phone. She has been identified as Arya Dhayal of Kannur. Her Facebook profile says she is pursuing PG in Statistics at Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore. Arya has 140,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts videos of her songs there.

She also received a compliment from singer Hariharan on one of her videos on Friday. “This is a dream moment. Never in my dream have i thought Hariharan A sir would hear me sing. Thankyou sir Love to all,” she wrote.

Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. The two have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai since. Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive.

The veteran actor shared regular updates from his isolation ward and has thanked fans for their wishes and blessings for his health.

On Thursday, he dismissed reports that he has tested negative for coronavirus, “This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie!” wrote Amitabh on Twitter, tagging a video clip from a TV news channel. and called the piece of news “an incorrigible lie”.

