Amitabh Bachchan makes a case for ‘tadi’ as Mr Natwarlal completes 41 years

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a special post to celebrate 41 years of his film, Mr Natwarlal. Making a case for con, Amitabh wrote that it’s sometimes needed in life to be clever and cunning.

“Life mein vinamr hona achcha hai .. lekin yaar .. kabhi kabhi thodi si ‘tadi’ bhi honi chahiye .. hain ki nahin (It’s good to be gracious in life but sometimes a little con is also needed. Isn’t it?),” he wrote in a tweet on Sunday. The tweet also included a picture of him being humble and greeting his fans with folded hands and another picture from his film Mr Natwarlal. Amitabh played an underworld don in the film which also starred Rekha and was directed by Rakesh Kumar.

A fan found a similarity between Amitabh’s tweet and his line from his more recent film, Badla. “Like your dialogue in Badla.. Badla lena har baar sahi nahi hota lekin maaf kar dena bhi har baar sahi nahi hota !! Terrific,” they wrote. Another fan wrote, “Hello my dear Guruji @SrBachchan sirji it’s absolutely correct. One has to be modest normally. Situation may demand to be strong to address the problem.”

Karan Johar celebrated another one of Amitabh’s films, Agneepath, with a tweet on Saturday. He mentioned how the film was his late father Yash Johar’s favourite and shared a fan-made trailer. “My fathers favourite @DharmaMovies film #Agneepath( 1990) ! Have no idea who has cut this trailer but it’s awesome! Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film with such aplomb! Am going to watch it today! Join me,” he wrote.

Amitabh will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Chehhre with Emraan Hashmi and solo project Jhund.

