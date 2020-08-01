Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan mourns Amar Singh’s death: ‘The soul is no more, only prayers are left’

Amitabh Bachchan mourns Amar Singh’s death: ‘The soul is no more, only prayers are left’

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Saturday night to share his condolences on the death of Amar Singh.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh used to be close.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has expressed condolences at the death of his friend, politician Amar Singh. Amitabh took to his blog to talk about him.

“Struck with grief, bowed head, only prayers are left. Close life, close relationship, the soul is no more,” he wrote on his blog. Amitabh also shared a picture of himself with his head bowed.

 

Amar Singh died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. Singh, 64, had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time. He was admitted to a hospital in Singapore some eight months ago. Amar Singh is survived by his wife Pankaja Singh and two daughters --Drishti and Disha.



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

He counted megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family as friends before they had a fallout. Bachchan’s wife and actor Jaya Bachchan remains a Rajya Sabha member of the Samajwadi Party. However, in February this year, Singh took to Twitter to regret his “overreaction” against Amitabh Bachchan. “Today is my father’s death anniversary and I got a message for the same from Senior Bachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my overreaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all,” Singh had said on Twitter.

.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra lifts restrictions on interstate travel, hints at reopening schools on Sept 5
Aug 01, 2020 22:20 IST
India’s first snow leopard conservation centre to come up in Uttarakhand
Aug 01, 2020 22:18 IST
Ready for CBI probe if Sushant’s family wants: Bihar government
Aug 01, 2020 22:16 IST
After protests, compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced to victim families
Aug 01, 2020 22:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.