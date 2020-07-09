Amitabh Bachchan mourns Jagdeep’s death with emotional note: ‘One by one they all go away, leaving the industry bereft’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to write about the death of veteran actor Jagdeep. It was evident that he took the death as a personal loss and wrote how the industry has lost ‘another gem’.

Recalling the times when they worked together in their hey days, he wrote, “Last night we lost another gem. Jagdeep, the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away. He had crafted a unique individual style of his own.. and I had the honour of working with him in several films.. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah.”

Amitabh spoke about how he had worked in a film produced by the senior actor. He continued, “He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did. A humble human... loved by millions. My duas and my prayers.”

Amitabh also gave a peek into the personal life of Jagdeep, mentioning his real name. He wrote: “Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.. his real name , adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around.”

“Adopting Jagdeep as his film name was such a gracious factor that exhibited the unity in diversity of the Country .. there were many others at the time that did similar .. the eminent and distinguished .. Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari , Jayant - Amjad Khan’s Father, a giant of a actor .. and many many others.”

Amitabh reflected on his passing away as a personal one, saying how ‘one by one’ they (his colleagues) were moving on. He concluded, “One by one they all go away .. leaving the Industry bereft and deprived of their immense contribution.”

Amitabh has, in the past, written evocatively about the death of his colleagues and compatriots. Fans will fondly recall how he goes back in time to recall decades-long associations with late Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna and more recently Rishi Kapoor.

