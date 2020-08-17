Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan offers proof that ‘English is a funny language’. See his Instagram post

Amitabh Bachchan offers proof that ‘English is a funny language’. See his Instagram post

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram about how many English words have different meanings as per their usage in a sentence.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 06:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a post about the peculiarity of the English language on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan reminded his fans of his famous dialogue “English is a funny language” from the film Namak Haram as he shared a post on Instagram about how several English words hold different meanings, depending on their usage.

He shared a collage of his own pictures to go with the post and wrote, “You think English is easy?? 1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*. 2) The farm was used to *produce produce*. 3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*. 4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture..He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out.” ef JJ.”

 

Amitabh’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy shared a laughing emoji in reaction to the post. A fan commented, “You made it easy in the movie Namak Haram for atleast for layman’s of that era!!!” Another wrote, “English is very funny language as you have said it earlier.”



Amitabh is currently at home after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital earlier this month. The actor has been regularly thanking his fans for praying for him and his other family members including son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 but have recovered since.

He recently shared one of his concerns with his fans in his latest blog post. Talking about the thousands of messages he’s been receiving every day, he wrote, “The sms jams the mobile ..the WhatsApp gets filled up not leaving any space for the other unconnected , or the Ef to connect with me .. the emails fill up the inbox .. its around 9800 plus at this time .. and since I must respond personally , which is something that I do not compromise with, it is becoming very time consuming for me ..”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan sends hand-written note to Kunal Kemmu for his ‘exceptional’ performance in Lootcase

He continued, “NOW .. during the period of the CoVid , there has been an excess of available time, so I am able to with due regard able to connect with each .. well almost .. but soon when the work begins and hopefully I shall have time being occupied by work schedules, the response shall be drying up .. and the complaints start .. .” are you upset with me , why do you not reply to me , you keep doing that for others, are we not liked, why is there a favour attitude with some and not with us .. etc., etc., etc., .. Look to me all are favourites .. and I try to be democratically correct .. but designated time and other urgent work conditions give rise to the supposed ‘overlooked ‘ attitude .. this needs to be understood .. there are time constraints .. and other commitments to be undertaken and there can be an overlooking.”

Asking his fans to refrain from this “blame attitude”, he said, “can we reduce the number of messages at all the possible 200 thousand sites that come to me .. particularly because they all carry the same message.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I can bet’: Gambhir names one Dhoni record that is going to stay forever
Aug 17, 2020 07:20 IST
China’s loss may become India’s gain in shifting supply chains
Aug 17, 2020 07:10 IST
Odisha woman booked on charges of beating 15-month-old son, mother-in-law as video goes viral
Aug 17, 2020 07:07 IST
Covid-19 LIVE updates: South Korea warns of mass infection
Aug 17, 2020 07:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.