Amitabh Bachchan pens poem as he thanks fans from hospital, Glee actor Naya Rivera’s body found after six days

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Glee star Naya Rivera dies at 33, body found after six days of disappearance

Naya Rivera, a singer and actor who played a gay cheerleader on the hit TV musical comedy Glee, was found dead Monday in a Southern California lake. She was 33. Rivera’s body was discovered six days after she disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son, Josey, was found July 8 alone on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body was Rivera’s.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans as he battles Covid-19, says their love took away the ‘darkness of my loneliness’

Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans and well-wishers. The actor tweeted from the Nanavati hospital on Monday night and said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers after he tested positive for Covid-19. He said that though he could not individually respond to each of them, he was moved by their love for him.

Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for Covid-19, actor informs her family and other staff have tested negative

Sara Ali Khan has said she and her family members have tested negative for Covid-19 after her driver tested positive for it. The actor shared a note to inform her followers on Instagram. In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre.

Rhea Chakraborty puts a happy pic with Sushant Singh Rajput as new WhatsApp display photo a month after his death

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has changed her WhatsApp display picture, a month after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her new display picture shows the two of them together in happier times in the past.

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen shares screengrabs of hate messages they’ve received, promises to expose culprits

Actor Alia Bhatt’s sister, writer Shaheen Bhatt, has said that she will expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote.

