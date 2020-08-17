Amitabh Bachchan plays ‘guess the movie’ with a fan, nails it. See pic here

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday correctly identified a still from his 1983 film Mahaan after a Twitter query. He mentioned how that particular shot was from the Kathmandu, Nepal shoot of the said film.

Replying to the tweet, Amitabh wrote: “I shall tell you .. ‘Mahaan’ shooting in Kathmandu Nepal.” Tweeting the picture, a fan page had written: “Guys Guess the film @SrBachchan.” The picture showed Amitabh by the poolside, enjoying a drink with a funny expression on his face.

Other fans also reacted to the picture. One wrote: “Sir, loved watching Mahaan and listening to its song. How do you feel looking at those pictures? Even if you want you will not be able to jump and dance that mesmerising way ,”pyar me dil pe” . Your reply will serve as motivation for 60+ who cannot recreate thse youthful moments.” Another fan, who had probably witnessed the scene, wrote: “Sir , I was a little girl on the first floor of the Annapurna and was stuck to the window the entire time watching you shoot , completely star struck ! I must tell you till date I haven’t completed any movie of yours that has your character die.”

Amitabh had, earlier in the day, took forward the thought from another of his superhit films, Namak Halaal, and joked about the English language. He had written: “English easy?? 1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*.2) The farm was used to *produce produce*. 3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*. 4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture..He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out “ ~ Ef jj.” Namak Halaal featured a famous dialogue ‘English is funny language’, by Amitabh where he talks about the oddities in the language.

Amitabh had returned home earlier this month after spending over 20 days at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. He has, however, been active on social media throughout and remains so after being discharged. He had recently dashed off an appreciative hand-written letter to actor Kunal Kummu after watching latter’s film, Lootcase. An elated Kunal had written: “Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself.. thank you soooo much @amitabhbachchan Sir This means so much to me. I’m doing back flips in my head and my heart #Lootcase.”

