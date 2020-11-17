Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan pokes fun at his retro outfit: ‘When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers ’

Amitabh Bachchan pokes fun at his retro outfit: ‘When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers ’

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of Instagram, joking about his fashion sense back in the 70s. The photos shows him wearing a pair of flared pants and a shirt with flared sleeves.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a retro picture of himself.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture on Instagram and poked some fun at 70s fashion. The black-and-white picture shows Amitabh in his younger days, posing in a cool shirt.

In the photo, Amitabh is seen wearing a pair of white bell-bottom pants and also a white shirt with flared sleeves. “When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers .. but flared sleeves as well,” he captioned his post. His fans also reacted to the picture. “Are waah sir old pic,” read a comment. “You always look graceful sir,” wrote another.

 

On Diwali as well, Amitabh had shared an old picture with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The two could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers. Amitabh was seen in a white kurta pyjama while Jaya was in a beautiful sari. Their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda could also be seen next to them, holding a sparkler in her hand. “Many wishes for Deepawali. Happiness, peace and boundless love,” he wrote in a tweet with the picture.



 

On his granddaughter Aaradhya’s birthday on Monday, Amitabh had shared a collage of her pictures from the age of one to nine, in a grid. He wrote in his caption, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.”

He is currently hosting the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV. On a recent episode, Amitabh recalled that when he was a child, he’d wanted to join the school cricket team, but needed Rs 2 to do so. His mother, Teji Bachchan, told him that they did not have the money.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a stunning couple in latest photoshoot, fans call them ‘couple goals for life’

Amitabh said that the incident taught him an important lesson. “Rs 2 ka mulya kya hai woh aaj hume yaad ata hai (I still remember the importance of Rs 2),” he said. The actor also revealed that he was fond of photography, and his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, bought him a camera on his first trip to Russia. It was when Amitabh had already become an actor. But he still has the camera, which is a prized possession of his. “The value of these things stay with us all our life,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ : Shah on Gupkar alliance
Nov 17, 2020 15:18 IST
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 15:06 IST
Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hotspots
Nov 17, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

OMC admit card released for executive assistant, jr. engineer and other exams at omcltd.in, here’s direct link
Nov 17, 2020 15:27 IST
20 Uttarakhand PAC personnel test Covid-19 positive after returning from Bihar poll duty
Nov 17, 2020 15:31 IST
Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya’s love Disha Parmar pick same Diwali outfits
Nov 17, 2020 15:24 IST
Black Widows trailer: Shamita, Mona, Swastika make for killer wives
Nov 17, 2020 15:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.