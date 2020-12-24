Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan poses with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Jaya in Navya Nanda’s epic Christmas pics

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Jaya in Navya Nanda’s epic Christmas pics

Navya Nanda has shared pictures from the Bachchan family Christmas celebrations on her newly public Instagram account. See pics of Amitabh and Jaya posing with Aaradhya, Aishwarya, Agastya and others.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

The Bachchan family poses at their Christmas party.

A day after making her Instagram account public, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has shared several pictures from the Bachchan family Christmas celebrations. Navya, who recently graduated from college, is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

Navya’s post contains four pictures. The first showed her posing with grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The second was of a Christmas tree. The third showed her having a laugh with her brother, Agastya. And the fourth was a group picture that included everyone from Navya’s grandparents and mother, to her uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter, Aaradhya.

 

Navya is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and has a health organisation called Aara. Her Instagram followers have increased from around 80000 to 115000 in just a day. Her graduation ceremony was watched remotely by the family, and Amitabh had written in a blog post, “...broadcast on a TV link it gathered the entire family together as Navya’s name was read out to celebratory cheer and celebration .. family that was in different parts of the world were all simultaneously connected , and ne’er was it felt that we were hundreds of miles apart.”

Her profile contains several family pictures. Her second ever post is of a family vacation in the Maldives. Navya shared a picture of herself with Amitabh in July this year, and captioned it, “Jr. & Sr.” Her most recent post came just two days ago, and it shows her smiling for the camera. “It’s a happy sunday,” she’d captioned it. Suhana Khan and Alaviaa Jaaferi had commented on it.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda unveils Instagram profile, see all 104 pics from family album, party with Aryan Khan

Agastya made his Instagram debut earlier this year, too. His account, which has the appearance of a scrapbook, includes pictures with Navya and friends. Nearly all of them have been ‘liked’ by Abhishek.

