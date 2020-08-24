Amitabh Bachchan resumes shooting for KBC 12 amid Covid-19 pandemic, Rithvik Dhanjani wishes ex Asha Negi on birthday

Take a look at the top five entertainment news stories of the day.

From Amitabh Bachchan resuming shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati amid the coronavirus pandemic to Rithvik Dhanjani sharing a sweet birthday wish for his ex-girlfriend Asha Negi, here are the top five entertainment news stories of the day.

Amitabh Bachchan is back on sets of KBC 12 after Covid-19 recovery, shares pic of ‘a sea of blue PPE’

Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). On Sunday, the veteran actor shared a picture from the sets. Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, he wrote: “.. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!” He mentioned how wherever one saw, there were people in PPE suits. This year is also special as he has completed 20 years as the host of KBC.

Rithvik Dhanjani wishes ex-girlfriend Asha Negi a happy birthday with adorable post: ‘Fly high, butterfly’

Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani posted a sweet birthday wish for his ex-girlfriend, television actor Asha Negi, on his Instagram page. Rithvik photoshopped a picture of her chilling by the pool in a sun bed to look like two Ashas were having a whale of a time together. In his caption, he wrote, “An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020… You are the epitome of self love and grace negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being.”

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez gather at Sohail Khan’s house for Ganesh visarjan. See pics

Salman Khan and a few of his industry friends, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah, attended the Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan’s residence on Sunday. The Bollywood celebrities and Salman’s other family members had welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday as Ganesh Chaturthi began and took part in Ganpati visarjan on Sunday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law says he wasn’t in touch with actor after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life, responds to queries about his death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has written a blog about his relationship with the late actor, while telling people not to ask him about clarifications regarding the death case. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and the Central Bureau of Investigation is now probing the case.

Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run in this action-packed thriller, watch

A teaser for Khaali Peeli, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday as outlaws, has just dropped online. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film seems to be packed with action, as Ishaan is seen punching and kicking their opponents as he is on the run with Ananya. The video begins with a policeman alerting all units that a boy and girl have escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi after getting into some kind of ‘lafda (trouble)’. Ishaan then introduces himself as the boy being referred to on the police radio and also introduces the ‘item’, Ananya, who has run off with him.

