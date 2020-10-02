Amitabh Bachchan reveals what granddaughter Aaradhya taught him about Covid-19: ‘I thought that was brilliant’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family was recently diagnoses with Covid-19. At a recent virtual event, Amitabh talked about how they coped with the disease together.

Along with the actor, his son Abhishek Bachchan , daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were also diagnosed with the dangerous disease. However, the entire family recovered well from the disease and are now completely healthy.

Speaking at Swasthya Mantra, a NDTV telethon to raise awareness about good health, Amitabh shared that Aaradhya told him what she believes is the real meaning behind ‘corona’. “Last night, my granddaughter Aaradhya was seeing KBC and said, you know, this corona might mean ‘the crown’ but actually it is ‘karo na’. Which means, ‘don’t do’. I thought that was brilliant,” he said. When NDTV editor Prannoy Roy teased Amitabh that Aaradhya has got grandma Jaya Bachchan’s genes, Amitabh said, “Thanks, I was expecting that.”

Amitabh had earlier said that Aaradhya gave him strength to hold strong and fight the disease. When Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from hospital before Amitabh and Abhishek,he shared how Aaradhya asked him not to cry and assured him that he too will be discharged soon.

Amitabh wrote on his blog, “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”

Since recovering from the disease, Amitabh is back at work, shooting for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season launched earlier this week.

