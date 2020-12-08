Amitabh Bachchan’s Covid-19 confirmation tweet makes record, Dil Bechara and Mirzapur 2 most tweeted about in 2020

Twitter has revealed a roundup of the most popular tweets of this year. The tweets have been identified based on the total number of retweets, quote tweets and likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 to November 15, 2020. From the most liked tweet to the most-talked about films, here’s who all made waves on Twitter in 2020.

Most Retweeted Tweet in Indian Entertainment:

Vijay’s selfie with his fans from February was the most retweeted tweet of the year -- 145,000.

Most Liked and Quoted Tweet in Indian Entertainment:

Amitabh Bachchan sharing his Covid-19 diagnosis in July became the most-liked tweet of the year. It received 443,000 likes.

He also requested people who had been in close proximity to him to get themselves tested, spreading awareness about the virus and shared measures to be taken in case of exposure. Those that quote-tweeted his Tweet wished him a speedy recovery and encouraged people to stay safe, wash their hands and wear masks.

Most Retweeted, Liked and Quoted Tweet in Global Entertainment (in India):

The untimely demise of Chadwick Boseman was a shocking moment for entertainment fans across the world. The late actor received unparalleled love not only internationally, but in India too, with fans in the country paying tribute to him, his work and unitedly echoing #WakandaForever. The Tweet sharing the sad news became the most engaged in global entertainment in India with the maximum number of retweets, likes and quote tweets.

Twitter has also shared list of most-talked-about movies, TV shows and web series as well. They were ranked by number of total tweets by unique authors using the hashtag on Twitter in India from January 1 to November 15, 2020.

The most talked about films on Twitter:

1.#DilBechara: This anticipated release went on to become the most tweeted about Hindi film as people took to Twitter to express their love and appreciation for late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, his last on-screen performance as well as his contribution to the film industry.

2. #Chhapaak: Based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak received support from people on Twitter for delving into an important story.

3. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior: The Ajay Devgn starrer, Tanhaji followed suit as it received country-wide acclaim on Twitter, initiating discussions about the lead actors’ performances in the film.

4. #Thappad: This Taapsee Pannu film was directed by Anubhav Sinha and started a conversation on the respect and love that women deserve in a marriage.

5. #GunjanSaxena: This Janhvi Kapoor-starrer that brought to life Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and former helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena’s story to the screen, was also talked about on Twitter.

The most talked about web series:

1. #Mirzapur2: The eagerly awaited second season starring Pankaj Tripathi, received a grand welcome, with fans celebrating the show on Twitter through reviews, appreciation, dialogues and of course all the memes.

2. #MoneyHeist: Riddled with twists, turns and suspense, Season 4 of Money Heist received much interest from Indian audiences and became the most-talked-about-international web series on Twitter.

3. #Aarya: Sushmita Sen’s comeback received much interest and appreciation from audiences on Twitter, with the show being applauded for its gripping storyline and performances.

The most talked about TV shows:

1. #BiggBoss: Seasons 13 and 14 of the popular reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan created a stir on Twitter, with fans rooting for favourite contestants and discussing entertaining moments.

2. #Naagin4: The fourth instalment of this popular supernatural series starring Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin received much interest once again, making it one of the most talked about Hindi TV shows.

3.#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai: One of the longest running TV shows got a grand welcome on Twitter upon its return post the lockdown. Fans shared their excitement to see their favourite pair back on screen, with #Kaira, a popular hashtag referring to the lead characters, gaining momentum on the service.

