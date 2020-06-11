Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo look has an uncanny resemblance with this man from Old Delhi, see pics

Sections
The resemblance between actor Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo and this man photographed by a Delhi-based blogger in 2019 is uncanny.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Amitabh Bachchan (L) and Mayank Austen Soofi’s portrait of the Old Delhi man (R).

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo has uncanny similarities to a man photographed by Delhi-based blogger Mayank Austen Soofi. The original photograph was taken in 2019, in Old Delhi.

“OH DAMN! Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘first look’ from the forthcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is exactly the replica of an Old Delhi man whose portrait I clicked and posted on my Insta in Jan last year—down to his scarf, beard, glasses!” Soofi had tweeted on May 23. He had no further comment beyond his tweet, he said.

 

“OMG,” wrote photographer Dayanita Singh in the comments section of Soofi’s Instagram post, adding, “And more power to your image making ability.” Another commentor wrote, “The resemblance is unbelievable!”



In the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, Amitabh plays a Lucknow man who is extremely possessive about his ancestral haveli. When a young tenant, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, attempts to take control of it, expecting Amitabh’s character to die soon, a battle of wits ensues between the two men.

Gulabo Sitabo is the first high-profile Hindi release to debut directly on a streaming platform. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

