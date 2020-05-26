Amitabh Bachchan’s Guzar Jayega set to be enlisted in the Guinness Book of Records

Sections
Producer of the song Guzar Jayega says the project was a collaboration between 115 artistes, including 51 singers, and is likely to dethrone Michael Jackson’s We Are The World in the Guinness Book of Records for this feat.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the celebrities participating in Guzar Jayega.

The makers of the recent music video, Guzar Jayega, have applied for the The Guinness Book of Records as the song saw a collaboration between 115 artistes. Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma, Sunny Leone, Raveena Tandon, among several others featured in the video, which was released earlier in May.

Varun Gupta, creator and producer of the song, told Mid-Day in an interview, “When we filed the nomination for the Guinness World Records, they asked us about the process we followed to develop and compile the track. We had 115 artistes joining forces for the song, including 65 celebrities who featured in the video, 50 singers and Amitji as the narrator. It’s the first time in the history of music that a single language song has witnessed collaboration of 51 singers. We have also applied to the Limca Book of World Records.”

Varun also said that the record was previously held by Michael Jackson who worked with 40 artistes for We are the World.

The anthem also features singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan, among others. The song is composed by Jazim Sharma with lyrics penned by Siddhanth Kaushal. Brain child of Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Jay Verma, the track also brings together sports personalities including Sania Mirza, Vijendra Singh, Sushil Kumar, Mahesh Bhupati, Bhaichung Bhutia and Leander Paes.



"As the narrative in Bachchan sir's voice goes, 'waqt hi to hai, guzar Jayega (it's just time, it will pass)'. We will have a plethora of emotions to indulge in, and realise there's always a greater sunrise after the darkest of nights. I am happy to be a part of the song where everyone has come together, to communicate that 'this too shall pass'," Shreya had earlier said in a statement.

These are testing and difficult times, we all have come together to instil hope and courage through this song Guzar Jayega, we are in this together and this too shall pass, stay home and stay safe,” Sunny Leone had said about the project in a statement.

