Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC made me realise how much people value success and not just money: SP Ravi Mohan Saini

Meet the KBC Junior winner who is now an IPS officer at Gujarat’s Porbandar.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:55 IST

By Ruchika Garg, Hindustan Times

Flashback to 2001, when Ravi Mohan Saini received ₹1 crore cheque from Amitabh Bachchan for winning KBC Junior. (HT Photo)

Ravi Mohan Saini, who recently took charge as the Superintendent of Police, Porbandar is no ordinary officer of Indian Police Service (IPS). He is the one who won Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Junior at the age of 14 in 2001. About two decades later, in 2020 now, at 33, Saini is the officer who is viral on social media. The game show fans are able to recall his win, and some are wondering about his journey so far. But, it isn’t just that one episode that changed Saini’s life.

In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, from his posting at a coastal location in Gujarat, Saini says, “KBC got me into limelight and a large number of people had started noticing me. It’s because of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show that I realised how much people value and respect success and not just money.”

What followed his win, Saini shares, was the “pressure of people’s expectation” in real life. A student of a school in Visakhapatnam then, this young lad went on to complete his education, and inspired by his father in the navy, he joined the police force.

IPS officer Ravi Mohan Saini has now taken charge as SP of Porbandar, Gujarat.

After completing MBBS, Saini was pursing an internship when he cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. “During graduation, I felt that the scope of work and diversity is more in civil services and joined the police force,” he says, adding that from the time of being a wizkid to scoring a seat in MBBS, and pursuing UPSC “to serve the country”, he made friends with books. “I would read encyclopedia, magazines, comics... And I still believe in staying focused on your goal, and having hobbies that help you to grow. Like a sport for the body, and something to develop the intellect and thinking. I like to read and I like quiz, which helped me.”



“If I don’t do good in my job, this popularity would be of no use. I just want to do my duty to my highest satisfaction and serve the public.”

Talk about his revived social media fame, and the humble cop credits the people who are joining the dots between his past and the present. “It’s happening because one (incident) is of the past, and one is of me being posted as an SP now. But, I always want to look forward and do good... If I don’t do good in my job, this popularity would be of no use. I just want to do my duty to my highest satisfaction and serve the public.”

