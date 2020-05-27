Amitabh Bachchan says Amar Akbar Anthony did Baahubali 2 business as film completes 43 years, shares throwback pics

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has marked the 43rd anniversary of his hit film Amar Akbar Anthony with a throwback picture of his kids, Shweta and Abhishek as babies, and by sharing box office statistics. The actor wrote on social media that adjusted for inflation, the film’s Rs 7.25 crore box office haul in 1977 translates to the business Baahubali: The Conclusion did in 2017. Baahubali 2 made Rs 1800 crore.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!!”

He continued, “When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations. But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!”

The black-and-white picture shows Amitabh wearing a waistcoat and a bow tie, holding baby Shweta and Abhishek in each arm. Directed by Manmohan Desai, Amar Akbar Anthony starred Amitabh, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor as three brothers who are separated in childhood and adopted by three families of different faiths.

Amitabh’s co-star in the film, Rishi Kapoor, died after a two-year battle with cancer last month. Amitabh condoled Rishi’s death and wrote in a social media post, “During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the hospital .. I’ll be back shortly. I never visited him in hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile.”

