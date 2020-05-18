Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says ‘emotions ran high’ at granddaughter Navya Naveli’s convocation as family celebrated

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘emotions ran high’ at granddaughter Navya Naveli’s convocation as family celebrated

In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan said that the entire family came together from across the world to celebrate Navya Naveli Nanda’s graduation.

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from Fordham University earlier this month.

Amitabh Bachchan has credited his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s graduation ceremony for bringing his family together amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the convocation took place on May 16, the entire family tuned in from different parts of the globe to celebrate the achievements of the 22-year-old.

In a blog post dated May 16/17, Amitabh wrote that the ceremony took place on the premises of Fordham University in New York, but the family joined in online. He wrote, “...broadcast on a TV link it gathered the entire family together as Navya’s name was read out to celebratory cheer and celebration .. family that was in different parts of the world were all simultaneously connected , and ne’er was it felt that we were hundreds of miles apart.”

The actor said that the family did not feel separated by physical distance as “it became a moment of great achievement for the girl in the house .. the pride of educating her .. the lessons to learn of schooling the girl child.”

Amitabh said that the evening went ‘wonderfully well’. He added, “emotions ran high .. as brothers sisters mothers fathers grand fathers and grand mothers cousins and aunts , all toasted to the little one , who was just born the other day here in this very house as a baby in a cot.. time has flown by .. this one perhaps more speedily than any other.”



Also read | When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard called him to repay $100M favour: ‘Never heard from him’

Earlier this month, Amitabh shared glimpses from a DIY graduation ceremony that they organised for Navya at their bungalow in Mumbai. Shweta Bachchan Nanda revealed that her daughter wore ‘a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting’ for the evening. She, herself, threw on a Fordham sweatshirt over her pyjamas to cheer her daughter on.

Meanwhile, Navya has launched her own healthcare platform, Aara Health. According to its Instagram page, it is ‘a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner.’

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi reviews plan to tackle Cyclone Amphan, 25 NDRF teams deployed
May 18, 2020 18:40 IST
Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with 2 passengers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
May 18, 2020 18:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi on MGNREGA
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.