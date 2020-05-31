Amitabh Bachchan says lockdown taught him what he was ‘unable to learn, understand and know’ in 78 years

Sections
Amitabh Bachchan said that the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has taught him things he could not learn or understand all these years.

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan said that the lockdown has taught him a lot.

With age comes wisdom and knowledge, but for Amitabh Bachchan, the lockdown has been a better teacher than all the years of his existence. In a new Instagram post, he said that the lockdown amid the global coronavirus pandemic taught him things that he was ‘unable to learn, understand and know’ all this while.

Sharing a collage of two pictures - one from his younger days and a recent one, Amitabh wrote, “What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown , I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years .. and to be able to express this truth , is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing !!”

 

Amitabh elaborated in his blog, “Know thy self .. I did .. ne’er in this the 78 years of living .. than the time frame of this lockdown.”



“What was in question and inappropriately given response to .. what was unknown in measure and meaning came to the dictionary .. in more searches .. what was the hope of knowledge , came through without the examinations of text books and tutorial efforts . what should have been explained and given information of , came to be the personal findings through an off stepped, off designed infringement of natures build .. this is a revelation .. a fact of deed and finding .. the fingers pointed in a direction which never ever existed .. and knowing its presence now, is the crowning glory of the Kings,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Currently, the lockdown is in its fourth phase. According to the latest set of guidelines, malls, restaurants, and religious places will be allowed to open from June 8, in all areas except containment zones.

During the lockdown, Amitabh shot for the promos of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the registrations of which are currently ongoing. The videos were shot at his home, with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely directing.

