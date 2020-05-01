Amitabh Bachchan says Rishi Kapoor never lamented his condition, would say ‘routine visit to hospital, I’ll be back shortly’

Amitabh Bachchan has written a heartfelt blog reminiscing the intricate details of the life of late actor Rishi Kapoor from his childhood to his Leukemia diagnosis. The actor wrote about his jolly nature, his extraordinary walking style and his love for playing cards in between shots.

The septuagenarian recalled the time when he met him for the first time at his home Deonar Cottage in Chembur. He wrote, “a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house.”

He talked about Rishi’s prep for his debut film and how his walk similar to that of his grandfather. “I would see him more often after, at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms ..He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other,” he wrote.

Rishi Kapoor in a still from Bobby.

Talking about Rishi’s acting career, Amitabh wrote, “When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question .. And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never.”

Amitabh also mentioned his fun-loving nature for which he was known. He wrote, “His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !! Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation.”

“When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot , he would bring out his playing cards , or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition,” he added.

Amitabh also went on to talk about how he never lamented his condition post his cancer diagnosis. “It was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly‘. Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life, was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor,” he wrote.

Ending the blog on an emotional note, the 77-year-old explained he never visited him in hospital as he “never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face” and wrote, “But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile.”

