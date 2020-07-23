Sections
Amitabh Bachchan says who fail to understand his lack of response 'have added to the stress' during Covid-19 treatment

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new blog post about ‘difficult times’. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month and is currently admitted at a Mumbai hospital.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:52 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog on Wednesday night.

Amitabh Bachchan is receiving treatment for Covid-19 in the isolation ward of the Nanavati hospital and has shared his thoughts about it on his blog. He also shared a motivational tweet on Wednesday night which hinted at his approach of maintaining calm in the time of crisis.

Sharing a quote, he wrote, “‘Khaamoshee kee tah mein chhupa lo saaree ulajhanen ko, shor kabhee mushkilon ko aasaan nahin karata..!!’ ~ Ef am keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties.”

 

Without naming anyone, the 77-year-old actor wrote on his blog, “When you cannot understand my lack and neglect towards response in my times of trial .. then I cannot understand your comment ..”



He went on saying, “.. not all that state , state for a reaction .. they know I know they do .. but any deliberation, in adverse tone and content , causes the state of the mind to rest in resting hours with those thoughts in mind .. there is but the body and the mind at command .. the body is in the medical garden .. the mind is mine .. stuck each instant , playing , regurgitating the most unwanted condition .. stir it , scoop it up , awash it with that which it does not deserve and you have won the battle of my mind .. lavish yourself on this victory .. the dents and scars stare at me in injured disdain ..

“.. thank you if you do that .. you have added to the stress and the woes of battle .. live in it .. live in selfish pleasure .. it gives you the benefit of your way .. you wanted it .. have it .. burn it stew it , and slurp it in its audacity !”

Talking about life in an isolation ward, he said, “confines have a destiny .. this confine of mine has one too .. what it shall eventually be, destiny shall find decision .. there may be wishes and hope and expectation .. but the destined has ever overcome obstacles of existence .. it shall God willing for this too .. many may wish to replace the Almighty and shield themselves in their own vanity .. good .. good to possess the strength of this.”

Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya are also admitted to the hospital where they are being treated for the novel coronavirus. Actor Jaya Bachchan had tested negative for the virus and is at home.

