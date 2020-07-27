Amitabh Bachchan says you get enemies ‘at a pittance’ if you are successful: ‘It is not essential to fight’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared more reflections on Monday from Covid-19 ward as he undergoes treatment for the virus. The actor has been at Nanvati since July 11 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you’ll get them at a pittance ..,” the actor wrote with a photo in which he appears to have used the kiss filter.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh wrote, “Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional.” The actor has been sharing health updates and his thoughts from the hospital. He, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya are admitted at the hospital.

Over the weekend, the actor wrote about the mental pressure exerted by the disease. “There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease... clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible... matters of the mind often are not...The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID-19 patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human...for weeks,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about the routine visits of the healthcare workers: “There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care... but they ever appear in PPE units... you never get to know who they are, what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection... all white beings about... almost robotic in their presence... they deliver what is prescribed and leave... leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination.”

Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. A day after the duo confirmed their diagnosis on Twitter, Aishwarya and their 8-year-old daughter also tested positive. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were isolating at home but shifted to hospital after they developed the symptoms.

