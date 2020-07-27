Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says you get enemies ‘at a pittance’ if you are successful: ‘It is not essential to fight’

Amitabh Bachchan says you get enemies ‘at a pittance’ if you are successful: ‘It is not essential to fight’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared some reflections from Nanavati hospital as he gets treated for the coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:09 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Amitabh Bachchan shared an update from Covid-19 ward. (AP)

Amitabh Bachchan has shared more reflections on Monday from Covid-19 ward as he undergoes treatment for the virus. The actor has been at Nanvati since July 11 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you’ll get them at a pittance ..,” the actor wrote with a photo in which he appears to have used the kiss filter.

 

 



Earlier in the day, Amitabh wrote, “Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional.” The actor has been sharing health updates and his thoughts from the hospital. He, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya are admitted at the hospital.

Over the weekend, the actor wrote about the mental pressure exerted by the disease. “There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease... clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible... matters of the mind often are not...The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID-19 patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human...for weeks,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about the routine visits of the healthcare workers: “There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care... but they ever appear in PPE units... you never get to know who they are, what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection... all white beings about... almost robotic in their presence... they deliver what is prescribed and leave... leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination.”

Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. A day after the duo confirmed their diagnosis on Twitter, Aishwarya and their 8-year-old daughter also tested positive. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were isolating at home but shifted to hospital after they developed the symptoms.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

14 records Liverpool have broken in the 2019-20 season
Jul 27, 2020 12:07 IST
Amitabh Bachchan says you get enemies ‘at a pittance’ if you are successful
Jul 27, 2020 12:09 IST
China shuts down US mission in Chengdu city, US flag lowered at dawn
Jul 27, 2020 12:03 IST
How to incorporate walnuts in your meals
Jul 27, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.