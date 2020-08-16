Amitabh Bachchan sends hand-written note to Kunal Kemmu for his ‘exceptional’ performance in Lootcase

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently was seen in comedy-thriller Lootcase, expressed happiness after receiving a hand-written appreciation note for his stunning performance from legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

On Sunday, the Kalyug actor shared the picture of a hand-written note sent by the 77-year-old star where he raved about the “exceptional” performance delivered by Kemmu in his recently released comedy movie Lootcase.

Released on July 31, the film featured Kemmu, and Rasika Gugal in lead roles, and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping the theatrical release due to Covid-19. While appreciating the whole team, the senior Bachchan, in the letter gave a special mention of Kemmu’s performance, noting his “expression, body language, and screen presence” as “outstanding”.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, her pregnancy announcement with intimate party. See pics, videos

Upon receiving the congratulatory note, the Malang actor extended his thanks to the icon, and wrote: “Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself”.

Amitabh Bachchan often sends such self-written handwritten notes to actors, congratulating and appreciating their work. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie also starred Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles, with an additional fictional character of the briefcase.

Follow @htshowbiz for more