Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan sends hand-written note to Kunal Kemmu for his ‘exceptional’ performance in Lootcase

Amitabh Bachchan sends hand-written note to Kunal Kemmu for his ‘exceptional’ performance in Lootcase

Amitabh Bachchan called Kunal Kemmu’s expression, body language, and screen presence in Lootcase outstanding.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:26 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Lootcase actor Kunal Kemu has received a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently was seen in comedy-thriller Lootcase, expressed happiness after receiving a hand-written appreciation note for his stunning performance from legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

On Sunday, the Kalyug actor shared the picture of a hand-written note sent by the 77-year-old star where he raved about the “exceptional” performance delivered by Kemmu in his recently released comedy movie Lootcase.

Released on July 31, the film featured Kemmu, and Rasika Gugal in lead roles, and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping the theatrical release due to Covid-19. While appreciating the whole team, the senior Bachchan, in the letter gave a special mention of Kemmu’s performance, noting his “expression, body language, and screen presence” as “outstanding”.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, her pregnancy announcement with intimate party. See pics, videos



Upon receiving the congratulatory note, the Malang actor extended his thanks to the icon, and wrote: “Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself”.



Amitabh Bachchan often sends such self-written handwritten notes to actors, congratulating and appreciating their work. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie also starred Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles, with an additional fictional character of the briefcase.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Random Forays: Dhoni, the swashbuckler who led from The Front
Aug 16, 2020 22:03 IST
Highest single-day spike of 15 Covid-19 deaths in Ludhiana
Aug 16, 2020 21:59 IST
Jagraon bridge: Potholed ramp connecting Ferozepur road to old city adding to residents’ woes
Aug 16, 2020 21:55 IST
Ganpati idols find temporary shelf space in various stores across city
Aug 16, 2020 21:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.