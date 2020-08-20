Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

Amitabh Bachchan has said that maximum safety precautions will be taken when he resumes working on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actor recently recovered from Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from the coronavirus.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is preparing to return to work after recovering from the coronavirus recently. Amitabh wrote in his blog on Wednesday that the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati is approaching, and will be conducted with great attention to safety.

He wrote, “Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions.” Amitabh had worked on KBC during lockdown, and had dismissed those who questioned if it was safe to do so. “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!” wrote Amitabh in his blog in May.

In July, the actor announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were all revealed to have tested positive as well. After spending 23 days in hospital, Amitabh moved back home having tested negative, and was put in isolation.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting KBC promo amid lockdown: ‘So yes I worked, got a problem with that’



Amitabh had previously expressed concerns about being able to work in a post-Covid world, where the government of Maharashtra (in a now overturned decision) had imposed restrictions on actors above the age of 65 working.



The actor has a diverse slate of films lined up. He will appear in Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra. He most recently appeared opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kamala recalls mother Shyamala Harris’ contributions in acceptance speech
Aug 20, 2020 10:21 IST
SC to hear arguments today on sentencing Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case
Aug 20, 2020 10:19 IST
Amitabh Bachchan prepares to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid
Aug 20, 2020 10:17 IST
Swachh Survekshan 2020: All you need to know about India’s cleanliness survey
Aug 20, 2020 10:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.