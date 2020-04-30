Amitabh Bachchan shares fan tribute to Irrfan, Rituparno Ghosh about ‘longing to be in realm of talents that left us before time’

Amitabha Bachchan is in mourning the untimely death of his Piku co-star Irrfan Khan and shared his emotions in a late night blog post on Wednesday. The actor also shared a fan’s artwork which likens Irrfan’s loss with that of noted filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh, who died at the age of 49 in 2013. He said the tribute was ‘a longing to see and be in the realm of talents that left us before time.’

The tribute is a sketch of Rituparno telling Irrfan, “We are like short stories Irrfan, in the end, we leave a longing to be read more.” Sharing it on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “nothing could have been a better tribute than this by artist Aniket Misra .. Perhaps that is Rituparno Ghosh .. and Irfaan of course .. both of immeasurable talent .. left this World far too early .. Folded hands ..the film firmament of the nation shaken and in utter dismay.”

Opening up about being restless due to another news of a death, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “.. there is the burden of distress .. two days ago when there was hesitancy among all, on my conditioning .. it was the contending with the passing of the families closest working member’s Father .. sudden and filled in the despair of them that have been left behind in solitude, without any other in the house .. alone ..”

The Piku actor also shared a poem and explained its meaning, “melancholic sadness and the passionate beauty of happiness invade the mind .. what then to remember and what to forget .. which of these thoughts should I inhabit the dark and lonely nights with .. thoughts of the sad bring tears in mine eyes ; thoughts of the happiness be heavy upon me .. who should I but blame when I do myself waste in these thoughts day in day out .. there is regret in doing both the heavy and the happy .. just unable to think which of these should I unwrap, give freedom to , my soul with.”

On Wednesday, Amitabh had condoled Irrfan’s death in a heartbreaking tweet. He wrote, “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ... An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas.”

